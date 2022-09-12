EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a dominant effort against Akron on Saturday, the Spartans have a huge trip to Washington ahead.

Michigan State beat the Zips 52-0 on Saturday, the first shut out of the Mel Tucker era.

But now, the Spartans have a big challenge ahead. MSU travels to Seattle this week, where they’ll be the underdog for the first time this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Washington favored by 3.5 points over the Spartans in the Saturday night kickoff.

In preparation for the game, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker will be speaking with the media Monday afternoon.

Tucker is expected to be asked about the status of star wide receiver Jayden Reed, who left the game against Akron with an injury.

To hear about Reed’s status and much more, watch the press conference right here on this page.