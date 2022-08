EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke with the media Monday ahead of the first game of the season with Western Michigan University.

The Spartans are 20-point favorites against their in-state opponent.

MSU finished last season 11-2, so the anticipation for the upcoming game against the Broncos is through the roof.

You can watch the press conference at the top of the page.