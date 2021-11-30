Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans yells to players as they run off the field after a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Spartan Stadium on November 13, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spartan head football coach Mel Tucker was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the coaches and media. The conference made the announcement today.

Tucker is the sixth Spartan head coach to be named Big Ten Coach of the Year. He has led MSU to a 10-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in The Associated Press Poll. Going from two wins in 2020 to10 wins in 2021, MSU has already completed the biggest turnaround in school history.

Tucker has a career coaching record of 17-14 and recently signed a 10-year $95 million contract extension to stay in East Lansing.