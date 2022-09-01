EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Over the last 125 years Spartan Stadium has witnessed its fair share of thrillers, and now that a brand new season is here there is no place Michigan State’s football coach Mel Tucker would rather play than in ‘The Woodshed.’

Making memories at Spartan Stadium is important to him, but what’s also important to him is making sure the players take pride in not only playing on their home field, but winning on their home field.

And that’s especially true after what they were able to do in 2021, with the Spartans going 6-0 at home.

Taking care of business at home was a major point of emphasis this week and it’s something we made sure to hone in on during our one-on-one chat with Tucker.

We also discuss with Tucker:

The importance of getting 1% better every day

The new standard of performance at ‘The Woodshed’

The student section being sold out

What his gameday routine looks like

How he plays the game in his head before it even happens

You can find the full interview at the top of the page!