FEATURE FROM THE MSUFCU COACHES SHOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The tough stretch of Michigan State’s football schedule continues this weekend.

After falling to Ohio State 49-20 on Saturday, the Spartans will now welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town.

Mel Tucker said after the Ohio State game he had someone tell him it looked like JV versus Varsity out there. They did put up 614 yards of offense.

However, Tucker and his staff made a point to show the players times where it didn’t look like that was the case in the game.

And that’s where we begin our chat on this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show.

Tucker and 6 Sports Directors Audrey Dahlgren chat about what the coaching staff specifically highlighted for the team during the film session. Tucker said they talked a lot about communication and getting 11 players moving in the same direction.

Plus, Tucker and Audrey talks about:

Cleaning up communication and inconsistencies

Responding from a losing streak

Drawing on experience

Playing against Tucker’s alma mater Wisconsin

Slowing down Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz

To hear about all that and more, watch the interview at the top of the page!