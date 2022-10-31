EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is speaking with the media Monday after four players were suspended from the team for getting into a scuffle in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

The Spartans were beaten 29-7 on Saturday after taking an early 7-3 lead, but the big story of the game was what happened on the way out.

As the Wolverines were celebrating the victory, the Spartans made their way back to the locker room and at some point, several Michigan State players roughed up Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows.

In addition, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said a second player was also attacked and may have broken his nose.

Sunday night, Michigan State announced that four players have been suspended for their role in the incident.

“We are suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately,” Mel Tucker said in a statement posted on the MSU Athletics Twitter page.

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller also released a statement, calling the behavior ‘uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable.’

It is the second straight game at Michigan that included an altercation in the long, narrow tunnel that goes from the locker rooms to the field.

Earlier this month, Penn State coach James Franklin said a policy change was needed to keep the process of teams using the tunnel more orderly.

You can watch Mel Tucker’s press conference at the top of the page.