EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker is speaking with the media in East Lansing Monday morning.

The Spartans are in fall camp preparing for the season with less than two weeks until their first game against Western Michigan.

The college football season actually starts this weekend with the ‘Week 0’ games, including a Big Ten matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern.

