EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is speaking with the media Monday after his team fell to Maryland over the weekend.

The Spartans have now lost three straight games, with losses to Washington, Minnesota, and the Terrapins.

While the Spartans defense has been the most criticized unit, the offense has also been grinded to a halt. In the last two games, MSU has scored just 20 points total.

In addition, the Spartans also struggled on special teams, with several kicking woes.

Despite all that, the show must go on in East Lansing. The Spartans are hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday and are 25.5 point underdogs.

Tucker is speaking to the media at 12:30 p.m. and will address the three straight losses.

Up to this point, Tucker has remained mostly positive and said his team’s issues are fixable.

