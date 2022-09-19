EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker met with the media Monday after his team’s tough trip to the west coast.

The Spartans were beaten 39-28 by Washington in a game that was not as close as the score looked.

Michigan State’s defense continued with the same struggles as 2021, especially the defensive backs. Indiana-transfer Michael Penix Jr. went 24-40 for 397 yards and had 4 touchdowns and no interceptions in what often seemed effortless.

The Spartans will have a lot of questions to answer going forward as the schedule is not getting any easier.

MSU has a home game against Minnesota on Saturday and DraftKings Sportsbook has the Gophers as a 1-point favorite.

To hear Tucker’s thoughts on the big game against Minnesota this weekend and the loss to Washington, watch his press conference on this page.