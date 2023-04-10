EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker will be speaking with the media Monday ahead of the ‘Spartan Football Kickoff,’ this weekend, formerly known as the Spring Game.

Tucker and the Spartans are in need of a productive spring after going 5-7 and failing to make a bowl game in 2022.

The Spartans really struggled on both sides of the ball, finishing 92nd in points for and 76th in points against.

One thing that fans will be keeping a close eye on in the spring game this weekend is the quarterback position.

The Spartans have Payton Thorne returning with two years of starting experience under his belt, but Tucker has declined to name a starter so far. While Thorne remains the favorite, others are expected to get opportunities.

