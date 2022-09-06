ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Wolverines impressive win over Colorado State has gone a long way with Associated Press voters.

U of M has moved up from No. 8 to No. 4 in the new poll, passing Clemson, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Utah.

Michigan rolled to a 51-7 win over Colorado State, and will now face Hawaii in another matchup where they’ll be heavily favored.

Just up the road, the Michigan State Spartans also moved up in the rankings, going from No. 15 to No. 14.

MSU didn’t have quite as easy of a time as the Wolverines did, but did pull away at the end, knocking off Western Michigan 35-13 with two late touchdowns.

Next up for the Spartans is a matchup with Akron Zips. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Nationally, the other big story was the defending champions Georgia. The Bulldogs pummeled Oregon 49-3 and have now moved up to No. 2, passing Ohio State.