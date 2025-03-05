EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, March 5, Michigan State athletics announced the football program will play its final game of the 2025 regular season at Ford Field in Detroit.

The game will be played against Maryland on Saturday, November 29.

This will be the second time in three seasons the Spartans will play their regular season finale in the home of the Detroit Lions.

MSU athletic director Alan Haller spoke with the media shortly after the announcement to discuss the perks of playing the game in Detroit, and a few other topics involving the athletic department.