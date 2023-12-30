GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State had its eyes on capturing its first Great Lakes Invitational title since 2009 on Friday, but Michigan Tech’s netminder Blake Pietila turned aside 54 of 57 shots including all three of the Spartans’ shootout attempts to help the huskies win the 57th edition of the GLI.

The Spartans team leader in goals Joey Larson scored two goals on the night both in the second period followed by a Red Savage goal in the third period.

MSU will now face the U.S. National Team Development Program on Friday, January 5th.