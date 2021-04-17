Michigan State football set to have fans at spring game

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – Updated: Michigan State announced April 17 that 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 spring football game on April 24, 2021. DECEMBER 05: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on while playing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the Michigan State spring football game a week away, the MSU athletic department announced that 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game on April 24.

Only the lower-bowl seating areas (capacity of 54,566) at Spartan Stadium will be utilized, resulting in approximately 11% capacity. The marching band, cheer and dance team will also be in attendance and will add approximately 300 more to the total attendance. All together, total attendance will be well under MDHHS capacity limits (currently set at 20% capacity).

“We are excited to be able to welcome a limited number of fans, including for the first time all year, the general public, to Spartan Stadium,” MSU Vice President and Athletic Director Bill Beekman said in a press release on Saturday. “There’s a buzz building around the Spartan football program and I know our student-athletes and coaches will love to have fans in attendance, with many more tuning in on television and radio. I’d also like to thank our staff who has worked diligently to put together a plan that complies with all of the MDHHS requirements to make this event accessible to our fans.”

This announcement comes after the 2020 spring game was canceled, due to COVID-19. This will be the first time in Mel Tucker’s career, as head coach at MSU that fans, outside of family members, will be allowed to see him lead the Spartans in person. Last season fans, outside of family members, were not allowed to attend any of the Spartans’ games.

“We’re looking forward to having our Spartan fans watch us live in Spartan Stadium,” Michigan State head coach Tucker said in Saturday’s press release. “Our fans are hungry for football. We want to engage our fans and we understand that they are a vital part of our program. It’s a positive first step in connecting with our community and giving them a chance to see what our program is all about. To be able to take the field with the band playing ‘Victory for MSU’ and fans cheering will be a great way to complete spring practice.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, Apirl 20 for Spartan Fund members in the top three donor levels, who will be able to claim up to four digital tickets from a limited allotment.

The following day, Wednesday April 21, tickets will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Michigan State’s official athletic website, msuspartans.com, with the opportunity to secure up to four tickets. That same day, MSU students will be able to claim one of 500 tickets allotted just for students.

Everyone, who orders a digital ticket, must enter a valid email address to receive the tickets. The email addresses will be documented by the Spartan Ticket Office for contact tracing purposes. All email addresses receiving digital tickets from the Spartan Ticket Office will be sent a link 24 hours prior to the event to complete a mandatory health screening. The completed health screening form must be shown to stadium personnel before entering Spartan Stadium. Spectators also will be required to pass a symptom checklist.

