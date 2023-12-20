EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been a little less than a month since Jonathan Smith was named Michigan State’s football coach and the past three weeks have been spent recruiting a lot more than Christmas shopping. With Wednesday being the first day of early signing period, Smith had 18 players sign with the green and white.

On top of bringing in new players, Smith said at his press conference a big priority is the current players on the roster and retaining them. Some players have left through the transfer portal but others like East Lansing grad Ethan Boyd have withdrawn from the portal after meeting with Smith and the new coaching staff. Smith wants MSU to be competitive by the fall so is having 18 players sign on the first day what he expected when he started this recruiting journey?

“It probably exceeds right now. I am thinking about that first week and what we have to undertake here and I’ll go back to we’re not done,” Smith said. “This is just the start and we’re really excited about where we’re starting. You can add to your roster over the next six, or eight months and we plan to do it.”

When Smith was hired as MSU’s coach, the first day he was able to go out and recruit he spent it in the greater Detroit area and to be more specific, the first player he met with was River Rouge wide receiver Nick Marsh. The four-star wide-out committed in July to the previous staff and Smith knew it was a priority to keep him with the Spartans.

“From the get-go, you talk about a good young man,” Smith said. “I mean humble, talked about his teammates, well spoken. He has loved Michigan State for a while now and getting to know him and what he values, he helped us recruit at the same time. So he has been helpful in that way. I met mom, MamaTron as well and she has been helpful in the recruiting process as well.”

In his press conference today, Smith made sure to mention that even in this new age of college football in the transfer portal, he still puts a major emphasis on getting players right out of high school and wants to make Michigan State a place of development.

“The longer you have a player to develop, the better and better they are going to get,” Smith said. “I’m not saying we’re going to be exclusive just to the high school ranks, but managing your roster, you can add through high school. Yes, also through the portal, but I want to develop walk-ons and make MSU a place of development. So, we do want to be still core about high school, not exclusive, but the core is being from that.”