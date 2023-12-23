EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Athletics released a statement on Saturday afternoon that MSU freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound in the leg. The incident happened near his hometown of Joliet, Illinois late Friday/early Saturday.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably,” Tom Izzo said “While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State University freshman (WLNS)

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State University freshman (WLNS)

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State University freshman (WLNS)

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State University freshman (WLNS)

Fears Jr. had a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans’ 99-55 win over Stony Brook on Thursday. The former five-star recruit has played in all 12 of MSU’s games this season, averaging three and a half points and just over three assists per game.

6 News will provide updates as more information on Fears’ condition becomes available.