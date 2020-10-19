Michigan vs. Michigan State football game kickoff set for Noon on Halloween

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– Are you ready for the big gridiron showdown between the Michigan Wolverines, and the Michigan State Spartans? You can catch that game at Noon, on Saturday, October, 31st.

Big noon kickoff on FOX next Saturday in Ann Arbor 👀 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/whgLv3HBGU — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 19, 2020

The game’s time was officially announced this morning, and will air on FOX.

The Michigan Sibling rivalry is the second game of the shortened Big Ten season.

The Spartans will face the Rutgers this weekend on Big Ten Network at Noon, and Michigan squares off with Minnesota on ABC at 7:30 PM.