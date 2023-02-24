EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State baseball team got off to a good start for the season, beating rivals the University of Michigan on opening day in Phoenix, Arizona.

It was an emotional game for both sides, as players on both teams came together for a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the shooting on MSU’s campus.

Senior outfielder Casey Mayes has been an important piece of the puzzle for the baseball team, and he is primed to have another good outing for the 2023 season.

Mayes spoke with Haley Schoengart of the MSU Coaches Show about what lays ahead for the team, as well the emotions running through his teammates following the tragic shooting.

“I felt like going into that game, it was mutually understood between the team that like, we’re playing for each other and we’re playing for the Spartan community, which gave it that much more meaning,” Mayes said.

He said that the East Lansing and MSU community has been very supportive of the team and the students on campus as a whole, as the university heals from a traumatic event.

“You could really feel that the Spartan community was behind us,” Hayes said.

