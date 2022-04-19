EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Forward Julius Marble has announced on Instagram that he is entering the transfer portal.

The junior averaged 6.4 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Spartans last year, but was in line for a much bigger role in his senior year.

Senior Forward Marcus Bingham announced earlier this year that he will not be returning to MSU, leaving a major whole in the Spartan front court.

Marble thanked ‘Spartan Nation’ for an amazing three years, but said he’s ultimately decided to move on.

“I wanna thank Coach Izzo as well as the coaching staff for everything they’ve done for me,” Marble said in his post. “I would also like to thank my teammates for always being there for me, love ya’ll boys! With that being said I gotta find the best situation for me and my family so I’ve decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

With Marble moving on, the Spartans will have major minutes to fill in the paint.

Michigan State finished 23-13 last season and lost in the second round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament to Duke.