EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State men’s basketball team will be heading to Columbus to take on USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans finished the season with a 19-12 record and were given a No. 7 seed.

MSU will play No. 10 seed USC on Friday and if they win that matchup, they would most likely play No. 2 seed Marquette.

Purdue is the top-seed in the East region, which also features Kentucky, Duke, and Tennessee.

The tip-off time has not yet been announced for MSU’s matchup with USC.

This is the 25th straight season that Michigan State has made the tournament under head coach Tom Izzo.