EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State guard Pierre Brooks will be entering the transfer portal after a tough sophomore year, 6 Sports can confirm.

Brooks was highly recruited coming out of high school but could never find a consistent stroke from behind the 3-point arch, which is his strongest skill.

He appeared in 30 games this season and shot just 33% from the field and 32% on 3-pointers.

Brooks shouted out the MSU community for the support and thanked MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo in a post with Tipton Edits, a popular Instagram account for college basketball news.

“I have built a long lasting relationship with my teammates, coaches, and fans and I will always be grateful,” Brooks said in the post.

According to 24/7 Sports, Brooks was a four-star recruit and the No. 61 player in the country coming out of high school. As of now, there is no word on where Brooks might be considering transferring to. He reportedly had offers from Arizona State, Butler, and DePaul when he was in high school.