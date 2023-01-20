EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a very impressive 2022 season, the MSU women’s gymnastics team is an early season favorite to make a run for the championship.

The Spartans are currently ranked No. 14 in the nation, and part of the success is due to the great work by captain Gabrielle Stephen.

She spoke with the MSU Coaches Show about how she’s staying motivated to have just as strong of a 2023 season as she and the rest of the team did in 2022.

“I think a lot of us kind of went like, there were so many classes that came before us and they set us up for the success that we were able to have last year,” Stephen said. “So, kind of honoring all the work that everyone before us has put in; going further a step further, and just helping build this program more and more.”

Stephen said she’s driven by her teammates and family, crediting them with helping her reach success.

“I have so many people around me, like my teammates, they’re all so amazing,” Stephen said.

You can check out the full interview with Gabrielle Stephen in the video player above.