EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU freshman gymnast Nikki Smith is fresh off an electric performance against No. 3 Michigan.

She made a huge splash after nearly scoring a perfect 10 on the vault in what was a huge win for the Spartans.

She sat down with the MSUFCU Coaches Show this week to discuss her history growing up as a gymnast and to talk about what keeps her sharp and motivated.

Smith said she started doing gymnastics as young as age two with her mother. Smith was also inspired by her sister, who was also getting into gymnastics.

Smith reached an elite level by age 12. Around the time most kids her age would be entering middle school, she was training eight hours a day among the best of the best.

“I went to public school up to the fourth grade. In fifth and sixth grade I did home schooling to do the elite program. We were training eight hours a day, we didn’t have time to go to public schools,” Smith. “I feel like it was too much at that young age, so I went back to regular school and J.O. gymnastics.”

You can watch the full interview with Nikki Smith with the above video player.