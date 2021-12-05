MSU headed to the Peach Bowl to play Pittsburgh

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Spartans are headed to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to face off against the ACC champions the University of Pittsburgh.

The Peach Bowl will take place on Thursday, Dec. 30 in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:00 p.m., home of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Spartans are getting rewarded with a “New Years 6” bowl game after finishing the season 10-2, with wins over the University of Michigan and Penn State University.

MSU will play a red-hot Pitt team that just beat Wake Forest 45-21 in the ACC Championship game and finished the season 11-2.

Pitt is coached by former MSU Defensive Coordinator Pat Narduzzi.

Both teams will be making their first-ever trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

MSU leads the all-time series with Pitt 6-0-1, but this will be the first time they’ve played since 2007 when the Spartans defeated the Panthers 17-13 in East Lansing.

“We are thrilled to have both Pitt and Michigan State the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for the first time in their storied histories,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president. “It’s truly an honor to be able to host two programs who have combined for 15 National Championships, more than 1,400 all-time wins and 205 First Team All-Americans.”

“Both the Panthers and the Spartans have had outstanding seasons and we welcome them both to Atlanta, the Capital of College Football,” said Bob Somers, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman. “It should be a fantastic matchup in prime time as we kick off this season’s New Year’s Six Bowl games.”

Both Mel Tucker and Narduzzi will be speaking with the media later today on Zoom. Check back on this article later for the full report.