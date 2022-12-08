EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State hockey head coach Adam Nightingale is preparing for one of the biggest games of the season.

On Friday, MSU will faceoff against the University of Michigan. The Spartans are looking to get their season back on track, after suffering some tough losses against Minnesota.

Nightingale spoke with 6 News as part of the Coaches Show and discussed how the team is adjusting ahead of the U of M showdown.

“When you make mistakes against really good teams, they can make you pay,” Nightingale said. “We got to make sure we play our game for a full 60 minutes.”

Nightingale is taking the team through some intense practices as they prepare to face their biggest rival.

“We know Michigan is a really talented team, and we’re going to have to bring our A-game. We still want to keep growing as a team, so we’ll keep the same focus,” Nightingale said.

To check out the full interview with Nightingale, see the video player above.