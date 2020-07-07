MSU lands another 5-star basketball recruit

Michigan State University has landed another major recruit for their top ranked basketball team.

Max Christie – a 6 foot, 6 inch wing from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Spartans on a Fox sports digital show Tuesday afternoon.

Host Andy Katz called him a top 15 national player in 2021.

Christie says his recruitment involved a lot of Zoom calls as he wasn’t able to make many campus visits because of the Coronavirus crisis.

His only “official” visit was to MSU.

The Spartans beat out Villanova, Virginia, Purdue, and Ohio State for Christie’s services.

“My relationship with Coach Izzo, I feel it was great,” he said on the Fox Sports show. “It was just that gut feeling that I felt it was right for me.”

Where will 5-star recruit @Max12Christie take his talents to next season?



He joins @theandykatz to make his announcement! https://t.co/45bXL7k025 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) July 7, 2020

He credited coach Tom Izzo and the team’s success over the years as a big factor in his decision.

“I’m 100 percent committed to Michigan State,” he said.

It’s the second major score for MSU in two weeks.

Izzo and the Spartans landed the #1 recruit of the 2022 class – Emoni Bates – a little more than a week ago. Bates has been hailed as someone with the skills to immediately go to the pros.

Stay tuned to 6 Sports for more on Christie’s decision.