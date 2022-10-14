EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Week 7 of the college football season is here, and Michigan State is still in search of its first win in the Big Ten after falling to Ohio State 49-20.

Mel Tucker said after the game he had someone tell him it looked like JV versus Varsity out there against the Buckeyes. The Spartans were outgained 614-202.

However, Tucker and his staff took time to highlight the moments when his team did match up well, and he said the tape showed quite a few of those times, despite the results.

On this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, we sit down with Tucker to discuss what his team can do to turn this season around.

The Spartans started off 2-0, but after losing on the road against Washington, they haven’t been able to piece things back together. But Tucker said he’s still confident in this group, and believes they’ll be able to turn things around.

Then, 6 Sports reporter Haley Schoengart sit down with MSU linebacker Ben Vansumeren to discuss his journey to East Lansing, playing with his brother, and his goals after football.

Plus, we hear from the MSU women’s soccer team, who is coming off a massive win against the Michigan Wolverines.

Head coach Jeff Hosler talks about building a top program, and sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes discusses her incredible start to the season as a ‘super sub.’

For all that and more, watch the MSUFCU Coaches Show at the top of the page.