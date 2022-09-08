EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It wasn’t always pretty, but after taking care of Western Michigan in Week 1, Michigan State is moving on to Akron.

The Spartans have moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 14 thanks to their win over WMU where young players emerged and the transfers shined.

So on this week’s edition of the MSU Coaches Show, it’s only right we start by honing in on the top plays it took to beat the Broncos and also had Spartan Stadium up off its feet.

But that’s just the start of the show. We HAD to profile the breakout star for MSU in game one, and that’s UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon, who had four sacks for the Spartans.

We also hear from Windmon’s fellow defensive teammate Jeff Pietrowski, who is hoping to make another leap this year.

Plus, we discuss the new look that’s debuting at Spartan Stadium this week, and of course sitdown with Mel Tucker to hear his thoughts ahead of Akron.

For that and a lot more, check out the MSUFCU Coaches Show!