EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s National Signing Day in college football, and the recruiting news is coming in by the minute.

In East Lansing, Michigan State is projected to sign its best overall class in history.

Mel Tucker is speaking with the media to break down the class.

Tucker said this class has the size and speed that his staff is looking for. They are bringing in high school kids from nine different states, and when you count transfers, it’s 12 states.

MSU also has signed nine four-star recruits, which is tied for the school records.

At the press conference, Tucker went through each position and broke down what each guy can bring.

That included quarterback Sam Leavitt from Oregon. Tucker said he has a live arm and comes from a family with football prestige. Leavitt’s brother plays for the Green Bay Packers.

As of now, the biggest signing of the day for the Spartans has been Keyshawn Blackstock, a Junior College (JUCO) recruit who played in Kansas last year.

The offensive lineman is 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds and had offers from Auburn and other major schools. He is the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Sticking with the offensive line, MSU’s first signee of the day was four-star lineman Cole Dellinger. He is a senior at Clarkston High School in Michigan.

Another big transfer is Jaren Mangham

Locally we have some guys signing to play Division 1.

Troy Wertman of Pewamo-Westphalia, Matthew Nehf with DeWitt, and Evan Boyd at East Lansing have all committed to play for Central Michigan.

Stay with us for continued coverage of National Signing Day throughout the afternoon.