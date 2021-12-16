MSU Running Back Kenneth Walker to skip Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 30: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a first half touchdown with Jalen Nailor #8 and Connor Heyward #11 while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Running Back Kenneth Walker has announced on Twitter he is going to forgo playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Walker transfered to MSU from Wake Forest and had one of the best seasons in school history.

He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top as the nation’s top running back and also won the Walter Camp Award, given to the player of the year in college football.

“It has been a true honor to represent Michigan State University and wear the Green and White,” Walker said. “I am beyond grateful to Coach Tucker and the entire staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to shine under their leadership.”

Walker rushed for 1,646 yards and 18 touchdowns in his lone season with the Spartans.

Spartan Football Coach Mel Tucker thanked Walker for his time with Michigan State.

“I want to congratulate Ken for all of his success and thank him for taking a chance on us,” Tucker said. From the day he set foot on campus in January, he has done nothing but work extremely hard and represent Michigan State University with class.”