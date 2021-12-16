MSU Running Back Kenneth Walker to skip Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Running Back Kenneth Walker has announced on Twitter he is going to forgo playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Walker transfered to MSU from Wake Forest and had one of the best seasons in school history.
He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top as the nation’s top running back and also won the Walter Camp Award, given to the player of the year in college football.
“It has been a true honor to represent Michigan State University and wear the Green and White,” Walker said. “I am beyond grateful to Coach Tucker and the entire staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to shine under their leadership.”
Walker rushed for 1,646 yards and 18 touchdowns in his lone season with the Spartans.
Spartan Football Coach Mel Tucker thanked Walker for his time with Michigan State.
“I want to congratulate Ken for all of his success and thank him for taking a chance on us,” Tucker said. From the day he set foot on campus in January, he has done nothing but work extremely hard and represent Michigan State University with class.”
Thank you for everything K9 🐶💚 @Kenneth_Walker9 #SD4L pic.twitter.com/217Wog1Wuv— Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) December 16, 2021
The memories will last a lifetime. K9 is forever a Spartan Dawg 💚 #SD4L pic.twitter.com/9FFdkdzjgG— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 16, 2021