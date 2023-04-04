EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State will officially introduce Robyn Fralick as its new women’s basketball coach Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

The school announced on March 31 that Fralick, an Okemos High School graduate, would be taking over for Suzy Merchant, who was the head coach at MSU for 16 seasons. The Spartans finished one game over .500 last year, going 16-14 in Merchant’s final season.

Fralick comes to MSU after spending the last five seasons at Bowling Green, where she led the team to three post season appearances and an 88-73 record.

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller will formally welcome Fralick at a press conference that you can watch at the top of this page.

Haller has previously said that Fralick’s resume speaks for itself and she has the ability to connect with the student athletes.

“This is a great day for Spartan women’s basketball as we welcome Robyn Fralick to our Spartan Family,” Haller said on March 31.

After the press conference, Fralick is expected to attend the “Crosstown Showdown” between Michigan State University and the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Field.

The game starts Tuesday at 7 p.m.