EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University football program has updated the roles of its coaching staff members, the athletic department said in a news release Friday.

The updates follow athletic director Alan Haller’s announcements in a press conference Sunday that head coach Mel Tucker would be suspended pending the results of an investigation into alleged sexual harassment, and that secondary coach Harlon Barnett would serve as acting head coach in the interim.

In the statement Friday, officials said former head football coach Mark Dantonio will serve as an associate head coach, acting as an advisor to Barnett and the coaching staff at games, practices and meetings.

“Mark Dantonio is an excellent football coach and it’s been great having him back in the building this week,” said Barnett in the statement. “Coach D brings the calming presence, the wisdom, and the knowledge of being a head coach. He is a tremendous resource for our staff and players and is willing to help with all aspects of the operation.

The department also announced Friday that defensive analyst TJ Hollowell will now serve as MSU’s 10th on-field assistant coach.

“In terms of the coaching staff, after evaluating our immediate needs this week, we felt that it was best served for Coach D to help in an advisory role and for TJ Hollowell to be our 10th on-field assistant coach,” Barnett said. “TJ has knowledge of our defensive schemes and personnel having been on staff for four seasons, which provides the most seamless transition for our program. As the 10th on-field assistant, TJ can go on the road recruiting and has done so for our program previously. I’m confident in our coaching staff and I appreciate all of the hard work everyone is putting in with our players and program.”

MSU (2-0) will host Washington (2-0) Saturday in Spartan Stadium at 5 p.m. The game will stream live on Peacock TV.