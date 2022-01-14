MSU Volleyball Coach Cathy George to retire

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has announced that Volleyball Coach Cathy George has decided to retire.

George has spent the last 17 seasons with the Spartans and has countless accomplishments.

She was the first woman to coach in the NCAA Division 1 Final Four in 1989, and her 667 wins is 15th among active D1 coaches.

Her 302 wins at the helm for the Spartans is the most of any coach in the volleyball program history.

She has made the NCAA Tournament 15 times.

6 Sports will have more coverage on the major announcement on 6 News at 6:00 p.m. and 6 News at 11:00 p.m.

Michigan State is going to announce the news shortly, but after 16 seasons MSU volleyball coach Cathy George has decided to retire.



We’ll have the full details tonight at 6 and 11 on @wlns. — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) January 14, 2022

“My time at Michigan State has been a wonderful experience,” said George. “This is our home – the place where we’ve raised our family – both at home and our volleyball family. Our success through the years was always the byproduct of incredible contributions of so many different people. Coaches, support staff, administrators and the local community all pulled together for the best interests of Spartan volleyball. And above all, our amazing student-athletes gave us everything they had, while accomplishing so much on the court, in the classroom and in the community. They represented Michigan State with class, and it was an honor to be their coach. “The decision to retire after 35 seasons as head coach including the last 17 at Michigan State is an incredibly emotional one. Coaching is an extremely rewarding profession, watching student-athletes develop and excel beyond their own expectations is amazing. But coaching is a demanding profession which requires an incredible amount of energy and focus. As I went through some self-evaluation this offseason, I realized I had to do what was best for my family and for the program. “Although my time is done as head coach, I will forever be a Spartan,” continued George. “And I can leave smiling because I know the future is bright for Michigan State volleyball. I believe in the team coming back, and I believe in the recruits. As I look to the future, Alan Haller is an athletic director who understands what it will take for Spartan volleyball to be successful at the national level. I wish I had the energy to continue on because I know great things are on the horizon under his watch. The next coach will have all the support they need for Spartan volleyball to be a national power.” Cathy George

Academically, her student-athletes have earned Academic All-Big Ten honors on 109 occasions, 37 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars honors and seven Academic All-America accolades.