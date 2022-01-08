MSU vs. U-M basketball game canceled due to COVID problem with Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The big matchup between Michigan and Michigan State has been canceled last-minute after the Wolverines had COVID-19 protocol problems.

The announcement was officially made early Saturday morning, but reports started surfacing that the game could be canceled late last night.

Sources: Saturday's game between Michigan State and Michigan has been postponed due to issues related to COVID-19. — Titus & Tate (@titusandtate) January 8, 2022

The two teams will work to reschedule the game later in the season, according to MSU and U-M.

The Spartans had already made the trip down to Ann Arbor and tweeted out a video of them warming up at Crisler Center.

Gettin' warmed up at Crisler Center 📍 pic.twitter.com/t6BUxMWPLE — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 8, 2022

According to U of M, the team fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available after a round of testing Friday night.

The U-M Ticket Office will provide further information to ticket purchasers as soon as possible, the school said.