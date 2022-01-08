MSU vs. U-M basketball game canceled due to COVID problem with Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The big matchup between Michigan and Michigan State has been canceled last-minute after the Wolverines had COVID-19 protocol problems.

The announcement was officially made early Saturday morning, but reports started surfacing that the game could be canceled late last night.

The two teams will work to reschedule the game later in the season, according to MSU and U-M.

The Spartans had already made the trip down to Ann Arbor and tweeted out a video of them warming up at Crisler Center.

According to U of M, the team fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available after a round of testing Friday night.

The U-M Ticket Office will provide further information to ticket purchasers as soon as possible, the school said.

