EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If there’s one thing the Michigan State women’s soccer program can hang its hat on, it’s the ability to strive in big moments.

This season, the Spartan women won the Big Ten regular season title for the first time in program history and are poised to make a run in the NCAA Tournament later this month.

Our Nick Mantas sat down with head coach Jeff Hosler in a spot the mid-Michigan native knows very well, Jenison Field House.

Hosler grew up just down the road and went to East Lansing High School. Now, it’s his office.

In this interview, Mantas and Hosler reflect on Hosler’s early years and how he got to where he is today.

You can watch Mantas and Hosler’s full discussion in the video player above.