EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Head Coach Jeff Hosler knew what was on the line when playing host to the reigning Big Ten Champs and rival, the University of Michigan. Like the Spartans have been all season their offense continued to be unstoppable, doubling Michigan’s in-shot attempts 16-8 while more than tripling their total shots on goal 7-2. Thanks to the help of two of the Spartans offensive heavy hitters, MSU walked away victorious, beating Michigan for the first time since 2017.

“We had a great chance midway through and I think our team rebounded to continue to stay disciplined, play our style and stick to our game plan,” MSU Women’s Soccer Head Coach Jeff Hosler said. “We had some incredible goals also by Jordyn [Wickes] who lifted us up once again. That is now four games that she has just been a super sub for us and then we also had that quality goal from [Lauren] DeBeau. So all around I think it was a very thorough performance and I am obviously thrilled to have another shut-out as well.

“It was unreal being able to do that against Michigan especially knowing the rivalry and knowing the history between us,” Jordyn Wickes, Sophomore Forward for MSU Women’s Soccer said. “Being able to come out there and make a difference right away and put one in the back of the net, there is really no feeling like it. It was absolutely incredible.”

The Spartans have been making waves in the collegiate soccer world and although the current polls do not reflect that, Michigan State is hoping that wins like these will help them get the respect they feel they deserve.

“We don’t really look at the rankings but to see that they aren’t really respecting us is just extra motivation so it feels good to finally put some respect on our name,” Lauren DeBeau, Senior Forward for MSU Women’s Soccer said. “Winning like we have been is helping us come out here and show them that we are Michigan State and this is our new standard.

With the win over Michigan, the Spartans now move to 5-0-1 for Big Ten Conference play and they will look to add to that when Indiana University comes to town on Thursday, October 13.