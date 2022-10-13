EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every athlete’s goal is to do better from one year to the next, but Michigan State soccer forward Jordyn Wickes has more than surpassed her expectations.

In Wickes’ sophomore season, she has scored twice as many goals as she did last season as a freshman.

Wickes is one of the reason why the MSU’s women’s soccer team is nationally ranked for the first time since 2009.

For Wickes, the biggest differences is time and mentality.

“I think I was still more excited just to be out there and to be able to produce anything,” said Wickes. “Whereas, coming into the sophomore year, I was kind of more established. I was able to grow that confidence, and know I belong out here and it’s not just like a freshman thing where it’s all just full nerves and excitement.”

Wickes has scored three goals in four matches, and for the forward, it’s an incredible feeling. Last season, Wickes only scored two goals.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be able to know that I can go out there and make a difference consistently,” continued Wickes. “Being able to kind of really step it up and do it, not only in the Big Ten conference play, it’s a huge confidence play.”

MSU women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler even said that Wickes was probably the best sub he’s ever had.

Wickes reminisced on her parents sending her a video where her coach dubbed her as a “super sub.”

“Knowing that he believes in me to kind of make that immediate impact coming off the bench, it’s a big deal,” said Wickes. “I wanna make a difference out here on the field in whatever way I can.”

You can watch the full story in the video player at the top of the page.