EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When a team, such as Michigan State’s football team, is going through a losing streak, it may be difficult for the players and coaches to find enjoyment.

But if there’s one person on the Spartans’ roster who knows how to brighten up a room with smiles and laughter, it’s redshirt junior offensive lineman Spencer Brown.

Our Ian Kress sat down with Brown this week to see exactly how his personality can turn a bad day into a great one.

The middle child of three, Brown attended Walled Lake Western High School and got his love for the game from his older brother, Myron, who played college football at Grand Valley State and Trine. Brown’s youngest brother, CJ, is currently a sophomore safety at Northern Illinois University.

“I was blessed into (football) and this is my life,” Spencer said.

Being so close with his brothers and now being an uncle makes it easy for Spencer to look beyond the losses and see the true meaning to life.

“The ball stops. It could stop at any moment,” Spencer said. “All we can do is take it one day at a time. It just helps you understand life is bigger than football. So, having those precious moments, you never know when it’s your last day so you have to cherish everything.”