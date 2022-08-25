EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Even back in the spring, new Michigan State running backs coach Effrem Reed had to answer questions about Kenneth Walker III, and more than likely he’s going to have to do so until the ball is kicked against Western Michigan on Sept. 2.

Reed was hired in January of this year after William Peagler departed for the University of Florida.

Because of Reed’s prior experience on the Spartans’ staff as an offensive analyst, he knows exactly what’s expected of him going into his first season in the role.

He also knows what’s expected of him because like Jarek Broussard, he has a history with MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.

Reed actually played for Johnson once upon a time at the University of Louisiana.

Prior to coming to East Lansing in 2020, Reed spent his entire life in the Bayou state.

“It’s a different culture of its own with Mardi Gras and different festivals and holidays and just the way of life,” Reed said.

Reed said knowing Johnson really helped his transition to Michigan become a lot easier.

The competition in the backfield is still fairly up for grabs, with multiple guys expected to see carries.

Ultimately, Reed said putting the best product on the field every Saturday is what he is focused on.