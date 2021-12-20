Panda at ‘Zoo Atlanta’ picks MSU over Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLNS) — Apparently, pandas like Spartans better than panthers.

At least that’s the case for Yang Yang the giant panda in Atlanta.

Faced with the choice of Michigan State or the University of Pittsburgh, Yang Yang didn’t hesitate and selected the Spartans to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Zoo Atlanta had Yang Yang choose between two boxes, one with Michigan State’s logo and one with Pittsburgh’s logo.

You can watch the video below: