FEATURE FROM THE MSU COACHES SHOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time this season, Michigan State’s football team enters the week fresh off a loss.

The Spartans fell 38-29 to Washington and also find themselves out of the AP Top 25 poll ahead of their Big Ten opener.

Not a lot went right in Seattle, however the play of quarterback Payton Thorne was promising for MSU.

The redshirt junior threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns against the Huskies and he sat down with our Ian Kress to discuss how the Spartans can get back in the win column against Minnesota and the rest of the season.

From Thorne’s perspective, the Spartans didn’t start to execute until “a little too late into the game.”

“There’s no reason to freak out just yet,” said Thorne.

As for the attitude in the locker room right now, Thorne says both he and his teammates are focusing on the details.

“We have to go to a different level now, or we just need to be extra particular not to use a cliche, but I feel like a lot of people say you can learn a lot from your losses more than maybe your wins and you feel like that can be the case with this loss now going into Big 10 play,” continued Thorne.

One thing is for certain, Thorne won’t go down without a fight this season.

He said his competitiveness started for him when he was very young.

“That’s just kind of how I’ve always been you know, football, baseball, basketball especially,” said Thorne. “It doesn’t really matter where it was. I always wanted to win and it comes from my family, my dad and my grandpa watching them since I was young.”

To learn more about Thorne’s thoughts on last week’s game, the Big Ten season and more, watch the video in the player above.