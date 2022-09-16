EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In year one of the Leah Johnson-era, Michigan State’s volleyball team is already off to a hot start.

The roster features a plethora of Michiganders, eight to be exact, and all of them hail from around an hour of East Lansing.

Maradith O’Gorman knew from the time she was a teenager she wanted to don the green and white. After verbally committing to the Spartans in 8th grade, five years later she is making her mark as a starter.

O’Gorman introduced herself to Spartan volleyball fans in quite the fashion, racking up a team-high 20 kills and seven digs.

“In the beginning of the game we had a little bit of a set back so going into that, I changed my demeanor into ‘alright we are going to win this’ so I then did everything in my power that I could to lead my team to a win,” Maradith O’Gorman, the freshman outside hitter said. “I wasn’t really keeping track of how many kills I had and I didn’t even know it was that high until after the game. I was just having a mindset of winning the game and doing everything to help lead my team there.”

With many family ties to Michigan State, Maradith is not the only O’Gorman on the volleyball roster this season.

“Growing up I obviously have played with Aubrey my whole life,” O’Gorman said. “I’ve always played up in club season to be able to play with her and we just connect on so many little things. It is so fun to be around her and it just feels like home because she is my home. She has been my best friend my whole life so being able to play on the court with her at a Big Ten level is just amazing.”

The O’Gorman’s are the first pair of sisters to take the court for MSU since 2010, but despite the familiar face by her side, the jump to a Big Ten program has been an adjustment.

“In the summer I was like ‘Man these people are way better than me’ and I have the mindset of thinking that I always need to keep doing better,” O’Gorman said. “Coming in during the summer I had gotten blocked so many times and I just kept saying things like ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t, I gotta keep going but all of these girls are stuff blocking me’ and then everything started clicking and it all snapped into place. All of the information that the coaches were giving me made it so much easier to adapt here. I did really feel like I had to prove myself.”

With a bright future ahead, O’Gorman is already looking forward at ways in which she hopes she will be remembered far beyond her time in East Lansing.

“I think I want to be an All-American and hang my jersey up in the rafters that is one of my big goals,” O’Gorman said. “I feel like when we stretch every day I just look up there and I just think about how I want to work to be like one of those big players.”

O’Gorman and her powerful left swing hope to get the Spartans back on track on Friday and Saturday as they host Oakland, Chicago State and Evansville in the Green and White Classic at the Breslin Center.