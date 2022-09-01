EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When the Spartan Marching Band rushes out of the tunnel on gamedays, it can send a chill down your spine.

But one fun fact you might not know, the marching and has been around longer than the football team.

For more than one 150 years, the Spartan Marching Band has been an iconic part of the gameday atmosphere at Michigan State, but being a member of the band requires much more than just showing up in uniform on gamedays.

“We work really hard, we practice almost two hours a day, the students put in 12 hours on Saturdays to be apart of the band and do everything at an incredibly high level,” said David Thornton, Director of the Spartan Marching Band. “Just like the football team is putting in there work and preparations and the cheer and the dance team or whomever, we are an equal part of that and have a lot of reasonability to bring our A-game and contribute to Saturdays in the best way possible.”

While many students are just getting back to East Lansing for the upcoming school year, the Spartan Marching Band has already been hard at work.

They put in 10+ hours a day to ensure every note, twirl and step are all on point, to continue the lengthy legacy of the Spartan Marching Band.

“We just got done with our two weeks of preseason training so we have pretty much been here for 12 hours a day for the last two weeks,” Thornton said. “So in about 10 days our new members have gone from very new in the program and not knowing anything to getting ready to march in their first half time show and pregame show. We are ready to go and it has been a long two weeks but we are really excited for Friday.”

It’s safe to say, the Spartan Marching Band is as ready as anyone for the big game.