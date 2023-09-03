GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Men’s golf team spent the first Sunday in September at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven. The Spartans open their season on Monday by hosting the second annual Folds of Honor Collegiate. Folds of Honor is a non-profit that provides educational scholarships to the families of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving. Many of the Spartans say this is their favorite event of the year and it will definitely be a tournament they will not forget after getting the opportunity to meet Jack Nicklaus.

“We just had our picture with him and it was the first time I met him,” August Meekhof, a senior golfer said. “It was a pretty cool experience and it was just so cool of him to come out here.”

“Yeah it is crazy,’ Casey Lubhan, MSU Men’s Golf coach said. “It is almost surreal that someone you have seen this much on TV when you meet them in person it is kind of almost fake. He loves these kids because he sees a lot of himself in them. I wasn’t even there when they met him today, I was elsewhere and they all came running up to me, ‘We just met Mr. Nicklaus!’ There are not many things in life that you know impress the newest generation.”

All three rounds of the Folds of Honor Collegiate will be broadcast on the Golf Channel beginning Monday, September 4 at 4 p.m. EST and for the next three years going forward as the two just extended their contract. Bringing collegiate golf with a higher purpose with a national audience is something everyone involved is extremely passionate about, and is one of the many reasons that led them to open up the field to the ladies beginning in 2024.

“I think it’s important that we do that for them because I want as many athletes to see this experience,” Lubahn said. “She’s [Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, MSU Women’s Golf coach] very excited about it. She was a part of the original discussions when we started this so, to have both teams here and start our season here to start our seasons is going to be pretty cool. What a showcase for the state of Michigan, for West Michigan, this golf course, and our university.”

“Why wouldn’t we want to encourage them to play golf?” Jack Nicklaus said. “I see how women used to play and I see how women play now. Wow! What a difference. So many women can really play.”

If you would like to donate to Folds of Honor, click here.