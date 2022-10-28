MSUFCU COACHES SHOW ⬇️

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s rivalry week between Michigan and Michigan State and with the No. 4 Wolverines being a 23-point favorite in the 115th meeting between the two, the Spartans know they’re going to have to rise to the occasion to keep Paul Bunyan in East Lansing for another year.

The Spartans’ defense will be heavily relied upon considering Michigan is averaging 42 points a game.

And that’s where we kick off this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show.

One player who’s looking forward to his first taste of the rivalry is Kendell Brooks.

Our Haley Schoengart caught up with the senior cornerback to hear how he was able to chop his way to E-L.

Sticking with the defensive side of the ball, Xavier Henderson returned to the Spartans defense against Wisconsin and made an instant impact.

Over MSU’s 4-game losing streak without Henderson, they gave up an average of 339 yards passing per game. Against the Badgers, they allowed 131. Henderson sat down with our Nick Mantas to talk about his final game against Michigan and much more.

Plus, we hear from special teams maestro Bryce Baringer, who has inserted himself into the national awards conversation with his booming punts.

And last but not least, we chat with MSU football head coach Mel Tucker, who is 2-0 against the Wolverines in his career.

Tucker said in order to keep Paul Bunyan in East Lansing the Spartans will have to play with discipline, toughness, and selflessness.

“Those are our core values,” Tucker said.

To hear from Tucker and more, watch the special RIVALRY EDITION of the MSUFCU Coaches Show at the top of the page.