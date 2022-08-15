EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re still days away from the first games being played, but the college football debates about snubs and rankings can officially get underway.

The Associated Press has released its first poll of the 2022 season, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, the Alabama Crimson Tide come in ranked No. 1.

Michigan State is ranked No. 15, one behind where they were ranked in the first USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Coming off an 11-2 season, the Spartans are in roughly the middle of the pack of the Top 25, with plenty of room to move up with some early season wins.

The Spartans are slotted behind USC, and in front of Miami and Pittsburgh.

Just down the road, the University of Michigan is ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll, two spots lower than they were in the coaches poll. Utah and Texas A&M were slotted just above the Wolverines.

You can view the entire rankings by visiting the link below.