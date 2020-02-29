Spartans, Terps take Gameday stage again

The Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins square off in College Park, Maryland in a battle of Top 25 basketball teams.

At stake is a shot at the top spot in the Big 10 as the season winds down.

This is the second time in two weeks these two teams have matched up – and it also marks the second time in two weeks the game is featured on ESPN’s Gameday broadcast.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren is in Maryland for Saturday’s game and she has more on this marquee matchup in the video above.

