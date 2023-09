EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you can’t make it to the Spartans game against the University of Central Michigan tonight, there’s still something you can remember it by.

A limited edition Sparty bobblehead, officially licensed and produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, will commemorate the 2023 football season kickoff.

They’re available for $35 each, plus $8 shipping. You can find them at this link.