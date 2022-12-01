EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Any time an alum of Michigan State’s hockey program comes back and takes a stroll through the halls of Munn Ice Arena, they notice right away the newly renovated Ron Mason Hall of History.

However, it’s what’s underneath the concourse level that really has them wishing they could lace up their skates once more for the green and white.

The $22.5 million renovation has transformed one of the oldest rinks in the Big Ten into a hit with young recruits.

In this week’s episode of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, head coach Adam Nightingale showed us how it’s already given his program a boost.

One of the biggest improvements and renovations that took place at Munn is the hydrotherapy room.

“You got a hot tub here, you have a cold tub, and you have an underwater treadmill. The hot tub would be more loosening up, maybe a guy’s rehabbing and trying to get his joints or whatever the injury is. Cold tub is is more of a preventative. It’s kind of a ritual after games or after practices.”

Nightingale said if these facilities were around when he was at MSU, he mostly would’ve taken advantage of the hot & cold tubs.

The team also added a ‘shooting room’ where guys can rip shots and get in the reps they need.

“My office is actually right above so I get excited when I hear pucks hitting the wall,” Nightingale said.

The Spartans offense has been the pleasant surprise of the season so far. They’re averaging two more goals a game than they were during the 2021-22 campaign.

Also in this episode of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, we get a look at the brand new locker room and fueling station.

All that and more on the MSUFCU Coaches Show.