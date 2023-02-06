EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is speaking with the media ahead of the matchup with Maryland at the Breslin Center Tuesday night.

Despite having nearly a double-digit lead at times on Saturday, the Spartans lost to Rutgers 61-55 in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden.

With the win, the Scarlett Knights moved into the Top 25 and are now ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Poll.

Although MSU continues to add to the loss column, the schedule is finally softening up a bit.

The Spartans play Maryland next at home and then play Ohio State and Maryland, who are a combined 4-20 in Big Ten play.

